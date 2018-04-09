Caretakers arrested, accused of stealing over $1 million from elderly woman

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two women working as caretakers were arrested over the weekend, accused of stealing more than $1 million from an elderly woman in Fort Lauderdale after she died, police said.
Angella Morrison, 54, and AnnaKay Johnson, 29, each face changes of grand theft, exploitation of an elderly victim, and dealing in stolen property, WPLG-TV reported.
Detectives said Morrison and Johnson wiped out the woman’s bank accounts after she died in March 2016 by making withdrawals that totaled more than $1 million, according to WPLG.
Police said that Morrison and Johnson gained the victim’s trust while working for her and allegedly convinced her to give them big bonus checks before she died.
Morrison and Johnson also stole more than 50 pieces of the woman’s jewelry and pawned it for cash, according to the arrest report.
The women were booked into the Broward County Jail and released after Morrison posted a $51,000 bail and Johnson a $44,000 bail, state records show.
