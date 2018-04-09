  • Caretakers arrested, accused of stealing over $1 million from elderly woman

    By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

    Updated:

    BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two women working as caretakers were arrested over the weekend, accused of stealing more than $1 million from an elderly woman in Fort Lauderdale after she died, police said. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Angella Morrison, 54, and AnnaKay Johnson, 29, each face changes of grand theft, exploitation of an elderly victim, and dealing in stolen property, WPLG-TV reported

    Detectives said Morrison and Johnson wiped out the woman’s bank accounts after she died in March 2016 by making withdrawals that totaled more than $1 million, according to WPLG. 

    Police said that Morrison and Johnson gained the victim’s trust while working for her and allegedly convinced her to give them big bonus checks before she died.

    Morrison and Johnson also stole more than 50 pieces of the woman’s jewelry and pawned it for cash, according to the arrest report. 

    >> Related: Florida man beats friend with bat over $5, deputies say

    The women were booked into the Broward County Jail and released after Morrison posted a $51,000 bail and Johnson a $44,000 bail, state records show.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Caretakers arrested, accused of stealing over $1 million from elderly woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Goo Goo Dolls going on ‘Dizzy Up the Girl' 20th anniversary tour

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman to run Boston Marathon course with boyfriend with spinal cord injury

  • Headline Goes Here

    Syria chemical attack, missile strike: 5 things to know

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toilet-papering police chief's vehicle better than eating Tide Pods,…