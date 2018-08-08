0 Carrie Underwood announces she's pregnant with baby No. 2

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, have a good reason her “Cry Pretty” 360 tour will not begin until next year. The superstar couple announced on Instagram in a series of videos Wednesday morning that Underwood is pregnant with baby number 2.

>> Read more trending news

The couple has one son, Isaiah, who was born in Feb. 2015, The Boot reported.

Fisher and Underwood married in July 2010.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Underwood said in the video.

Recently, the singer came under fire after she made comments in Redbook that she was worried about having more children naturally since she is 35 years old.

In the interview, she said, “I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family. We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

Parents took to Facebook to speak out about her comment about her age. One said, “I’m 38 and just had a baby...She’s being ridiculous,” Us Weekly reported.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on June 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Underwood announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting baby number 2. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” album drops next month. But the tour won’t start until May 2019, Underwood announced in the video. Tickets go on sale Aug. 17, and you get a copy of the album.

The tour will stop in cities all over North America, like Pittsburgh, Boston, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Memphis, Tulsa and New York City. For more information on the “Cry Pretty” tour, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.