0 Casey Anthony's parents speak out about daughter, granddaughter, 10 years after Caylee's death

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been a decade since the death of Caylee Anthony held the public’s attention, but for the grandparents of the little girl who was found dead, the pain does not seem to go away.

Cindy and George Anthony sat down with A&E for the special “Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak,” which aired Monday night.

The show was part of Elizabeth Vargas’ new role with A&E.

The interview was filmed in the same Orlando home where police, as well as the Anthonys, believe Caylee was killed.

The Anthonys still live there, A&E reported, but the home is in foreclosure after they have failed to make mortgage payments, according to Fox News.

The couple also visited other areas like where Caylee’s remains were found and the hotel where George Anthony nearly ended his life, A&E said.

Cindy and George Anthony were in the middle of a divorce process when their granddaughter Caylee was born in 2005. After her birth, the couple grew closer, Fox News reported.

Three years later, June 16, 2008, would have been the last day that Caylee was seen alive. Her grandmother reported her missing a month later on July 15, CNN reported. On July 16, Caylee’s mother, Casey Anthony, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect. She told police that a babysitter took the child. Dec. 11 a utility worker found skeletal remains that were eventually identified as Caylee, CNN reported.

Casey Anthony was put on trial, but after a month and a half, she was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse, Fox News reported.

Casey Anthony lives in Palm Beach, Florida, and speaks to her mother on occasion, but has had no contact with her father, Fox News reported.

