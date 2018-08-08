0 ‘Catfish' co-host announces he is leaving MTV reality show after 7 seasons

Max Joseph, co-host of MTV’s “Catfish,” announced Wednesday he is leaving the reality show after seven seasons.

In a Twitter statement, Joseph said he is going to focus on pursing his filmmaking career and the show will continue “going strong” without him.

>> Read more trending news

Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to leave Catfish... pic.twitter.com/w21HFsfiz9 — Max Joseph (@maxjoseph) August 8, 2018

“The time has come, sadly, for me to move on from ‘Catfish.’ Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Joseph tweeted. “For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it.”

Joseph directed and co-wrote the 2015 movie “We Are Your Friends” starring Zac Efron. He has also written and directed several short films.

Co-host Nev Schulman confirmed the news through his Twitter account.

It is with a very heavy heart, that all of us at the #catfish family say goodbye to @maxjoseph - Good luck Max, love you brother. pic.twitter.com/is2b4PDOsd — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) August 8, 2018

The “Catfish” series follows Schulman and Joseph as they help people find the true identities of people they are dating online.

Some of the love interests turn out to be who they say they are, while others are called out for lying about who they are.

Joseph's last episode of “Catfish” will air Aug. 22.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.