  • Catholic school principal arrested at strip club while on field trip to Washington, D.C.

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - The principal of a Louisiana Catholic school has stepped down after he was arrested at a strip club in Washington, D.C., while students were in town for a field trip.

    According to WAFB-TV, Michael Comeau, principal of Holy Family Catholic school near Baton Rouge, submitted his resignation last week following the Thursday incident at Archibald's Gentlemen's Club in Washington.

    Police said Comeau, 47, was "standing in the roadway, refusing to move" when officers arrived at the club to investigate a complaint of "an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill.” He was arrested on public intoxication and open container charges, WAFB reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Witnesses told WAFB that Comeau, who also was a Brusly Police Department reserve officer, had brought a service dog into the club. He reportedly resigned from both jobs after the arrest.

    Comeau had traveled to Washington with a group of seventh- and eighth-grade students on a school trip. On the evening of Comeau's arrest, the students were "in their hotel rooms" and "under the supervision of other chaperones," the Diocese of Baton Rouge said in a statement.

    Read more here.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories