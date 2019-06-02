Catholic school principal arrested at strip club while on field trip to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON - The principal of a Louisiana Catholic school has stepped down after he was arrested at a strip club in Washington, D.C., while students were in town for a field trip.
JUST IN: Holy Family Principal Michael Comeau was arrested in Washington, D.C. at a strip club while on a school field trip. https://t.co/MphL6IblRZ— WAFB (@WAFB) May 31, 2019
Numerous sources told the 9News Investigators Comeau had a service dog with him at the bar/strip club. pic.twitter.com/qmu4d6C90U
According to WAFB-TV, Michael Comeau, principal of Holy Family Catholic school near Baton Rouge, submitted his resignation last week following the Thursday incident at Archibald's Gentlemen's Club in Washington.
Police said Comeau, 47, was "standing in the roadway, refusing to move" when officers arrived at the club to investigate a complaint of "an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill.” He was arrested on public intoxication and open container charges, WAFB reported.
Witnesses told WAFB that Comeau, who also was a Brusly Police Department reserve officer, had brought a service dog into the club. He reportedly resigned from both jobs after the arrest.
Comeau had traveled to Washington with a group of seventh- and eighth-grade students on a school trip. On the evening of Comeau's arrest, the students were "in their hotel rooms" and "under the supervision of other chaperones," the Diocese of Baton Rouge said in a statement.
