Chaka Khan says flu is to blame for difficult performances

    Chaka Khan reportedly delivered a lackluster performance at the 13th annual Jazz in the Gardens show in Miami Gardens, Florida, and has issued a statement about it.

    Ebony reported that Khan’s show had run into several issues and some fans believed the singer was inebriated.

    On Twitter, one concert-goer said that fans started walking out of the Sunday performance.

    According to a statement, the flu was to blame for the singer’s behavior. A representative for Khan told The Jasmine Brand the musician performed despite doctor’s orders to rest:

    “Chaka Khan has been supporting her scheduled show dates as she has been battling the flu for a number of weeks despite the doctor’s orders to cancel these shows and rest. Unfortunately, Chaka not wanting to disappoint her fans has performed, while not totally 100%, and the media has been turning these difficult performances into something else.

    “Chaka values her fans and supporters and would never do anything to jeopardize their support and love. Under doctor’s orders Chaka will be resting for the remainder of the week until her next performance engagement in Macon, GA, Saturday, March 24th.”

