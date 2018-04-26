0 Chance the Rapper defends Kanye West, says ‘black people don't have to be democrats'

Chance the Rapper is in hot water for a tweet that seems to defend his fellow rapper and friend Kanye West.

The Chicago Tribune reported that West started a series of tweets Wednesday that appeared to criticize former President Barack Obama and support President Donald Trump. West tweeted a photo of himself in a Make America Great Again hat and another of a MAGA hat signed by Trump. He also said that although he loves Trump, he doesn’t agree with everything he does.

The rapper, who in the past supported Democratic President Obama, said that he is not political.

“I love when people have their own ideas,” he tweeted. “You don't have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That’s free thought. I’m not even political. I’m not a democrat or a republican.”

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018 If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018 I love when people have their own ideas. You don't have to be allowed anymore. Just be.



Love who you want to love. That's free thought. I'm not even political. I'm not a democrat or a republican — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018 my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Regardless of his political affiliation, Chance appeared to support his friend’s tweets.

“Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health,” Chance tweeted, according to The Washington Post. “Black people don’t have to be democrats.”

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018 Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Chance’s tweet was met with more criticism from fans who had a problem with West, a black rapper, supporting Trump, who has put in place policies that many argue disproportionately affect people of color and the LGBTQ community. Both are groups West has expressed support for in the past.

Trump, for his part, was appreciative of West’s tweets.

West may clarify his support for Trump and his other tweets in an upcoming interview with radio personality Charlamagne tha God. The date for the interview has not been announced.

