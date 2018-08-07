  • Child molestation suspect shot, killed while attacking deputy, sheriff says

    By: Nicole Carr, WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta.

    Levester Taylor, 39, was shot and killed Monday morning at the Norfolk Southern rail yard on Marietta Road.

    According to WSB-TV's Nicole Carr, the situation involved the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Atlanta police officers responded to the shooting.

    DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann says deputies were at the rail yard to serve a warrant on Taylor, who was wanted on a felony child molestation charge. Three deputies opened fire after Taylor began attacking a deputy with a metal pipe wrench, Mann told WSB-TV

    One deputy was taken to a hospital with a head injury. He is in fair condition.

    A heavy police presence could be seen from WSB-TV's chopper as it flew over the sceneA portion of the parking lot near the rail yard was closed off with crime scene tape.

    Norfolk Southern said in a statement that Taylor was a contractor from Illinois-based ITS ConGlobal, not one of their employees.

    "I can confirm that there was an incident at Norfolk Southern’s rail yard in Atlanta this morning. It involved a contractor who worked for Norfolk Southern, not an employee," director of public relations Susan Terpay said.

    Co-workers said Taylor had worked on and off at the rail yard in northwest Atlanta for several years.

    "He was not just a co-worker; he was a friend," Willie Felton said.

