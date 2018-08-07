Child molestation suspect shot, killed while attacking deputy, sheriff says

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta.
Levester Taylor, 39, was shot and killed Monday morning at the Norfolk Southern rail yard on Marietta Road.
According to WSB-TV's Nicole Carr, the situation involved the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Atlanta police officers responded to the shooting.
Just arrived to officer-involved shooting scene in Atlanta’s Norfolk Southern Rail hard. As you can see this also involves the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office , but the @GBI_GA investigation request came from @Atlanta_Police . @wsbtv #breaking pic.twitter.com/zsZ8DiAmnl— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) August 6, 2018
DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann says deputies were at the rail yard to serve a warrant on Taylor, who was wanted on a felony child molestation charge. Three deputies opened fire after Taylor began attacking a deputy with a metal pipe wrench, Mann told WSB-TV.
One deputy was taken to a hospital with a head injury. He is in fair condition.
A heavy police presence could be seen from WSB-TV's chopper as it flew over the scene. A portion of the parking lot near the rail yard was closed off with crime scene tape.
Shooting investigation at Norfolk-Southern yard on Marietta Rd in NW Atlanta. They have The road closed b/t Carroll and West Marietta St. use Marietta Blvd as alternate. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/B4JyaAxc4G— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) August 6, 2018
Norfolk Southern said in a statement that Taylor was a contractor from Illinois-based ITS ConGlobal, not one of their employees.
"I can confirm that there was an incident at Norfolk Southern’s rail yard in Atlanta this morning. It involved a contractor who worked for Norfolk Southern, not an employee," director of public relations Susan Terpay said.
Co-workers said Taylor had worked on and off at the rail yard in northwest Atlanta for several years.
"He was not just a co-worker; he was a friend," Willie Felton said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}