0 Children may face drowning danger 24 hours after hitting the pool

As summer vacation draws near, parents and children are heading to the pool.

Parents may know to guard against drownings in the pool, but there is also a risk hours after a child has been out of the water.

"A child could die 24 hours later after they have been in the water,” Barbara Byers of Canada’s Lifesaving Society told Global News. "The ones you have to keep an eye on are kids who go under, inhaling and coughing up water in the process. This can happen in a bathtub as well if the child goes face down in the water."

A Global News report has alerted parents for what to look for.

When a child inhales too much water, it can irritate their lungs and cause a buildup of fluid. The lungs may run out of air if too much liquid builds up.

"Drowning is silent," Byers said. "When fluid gets in the respiratory area, they can’t scream, they can’t shout."

Although Byers told Global News death from what was once called "dry drowning," but is now simply called drowning, is rare, parents can look for the following symptoms :

Difficulty breathing

Extreme and unusual tiredness

Abnormal behavior

Persistent coughing

Chest discomfort



According to the Centers for Disease Control, children ages 1 - 4 have the highest drowning rates in the United States. Among children ages 1 - 14, it is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death, behind motor vehicle crashes.

Furthermore, parents should never leave children unattended in the water and if any of the above symptoms are observed, they should not be afraid to take them to a doctor, who may perform an X-ray and will listen for fluid in the lungs.

