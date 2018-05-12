  • Chili's Grill & Bar hit with credit data breach

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Chili’s Grill & Bar is warning customers about a credit data breach that has put an unknown amount of customer data at risk. 

    Customers who used a credit card at Chili’s in March or April are at risk. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    In a statement, Chili’s said the malware was used to gather credit and debit card numbers and cardholder names for in-restaurant purchases. 

    It is unclear how many Chili’s restaurants have been affected.

    The chain operates dozens of restaurants across the country, with a total of more than 1,600 locations around the world. 

    Chili’s said it is working with law enforcement and a third-party investigator to determine the scope of the breach.

    The chain is warning customers to monitor their bank statements closely and report any unusual activity.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chili's Grill & Bar hit with credit data breach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Serial killer survivor reveals details of terrifying attack 30 years later

  • Headline Goes Here

    SEE: Fish with weird, human-like teeth reeled in off South Carolina…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man repeatedly stabs driver in road rage incident at red light, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Should we be concerned about Google's new human-like AI assistant?