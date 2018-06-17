Chris Cornell's daughter releases duet in tribute to late Soundgarden singer

The daughter of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell released a recording of a duet with her late father as a Father’s Day tribute, Rolling Stone reported.
Toni Cornell, 13, released the duet of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” written by Prince and popularized by Sinead O’Connor in 1990, along with a note on YouTube and Instagram thanking her father.
"You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday," Toni Cornell wrote. "Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too."
Chris Cornell debuted an acoustic version of "Nothing Compares 2 U" in September 2015 and cut a studio album after Prince’s death in April 2016, Rolling Stone reported.
Chris Cornell died May 18, 2017, in Detroit while on tour. He was 52. His death was ruled a suicide, Rolling Stone reported.
Toni Cornell sang a moving rendition of “Hallelujah” as a tribute to her father in August 2017.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}