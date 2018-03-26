0 Chrissy Teigen leaves Snapchat; Snap Inc.'s numbers reportedly fall

Like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna before her, Chrissy Teigen is not a fan of Snapchat.

The cookbook author and TV host tweeted that she stopped using the app for three reasons -- one of them being the domestic violence snafu that drew criticism from Rihanna, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

>> Read more trending news

“I stopped using snap. The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll...no bueno,” Teigen tweeted Saturday.

I stopped using snap. The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll...no bueno — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 24, 2018

The Rihanna poll Teigen mentioned refers to an ad for a game called “Would You Rather.” The ad asked users if they would rather “slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown.” The ad appeared to reference a 2009 incident in which Rihanna was assaulted by her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown, during Grammy weekend.

Snapchat issued a statement apologizing for the ad and said that it had been removed.

“The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” the March 13 statement said. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened,” it said.

Rihanna got wind of the ad and expressed her disappointment on her Instagram story.

“I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with mess,” she said in a March 15 post. “All the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet....you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that after Rihanna’s post, the market value of Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, lost about $800 million.

In February, Jenner said she no longer opens the app.

Around the time of her tweet, Snap Inc. had its shares fall. Reuters reported at the time that Snap Inc.’s stock drop resulted in about $1.5 billion lost in market value.

As of the publication of this story, Variety reported that Snap Inc. stock was down 2 percent after Teigen’s tweet. The publication said that the FTC’s announcement of a probe into Facebook privacy practices following the Cambridge Analytica scandal may have also contributed to the decrease.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.