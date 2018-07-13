Chuck E. Cheese's offer: Pay your child's age for unlimited play today

Maybe the pay your age promotion will work better for Chuck E. Cheese's than it did for Build-A-Bear.
Parents and children were greeted with closed lines and massive delays as consumers tried to bank on the stuffed animal company’s discount promotion, where shoppers would pay the amount equivalent to their age for a new toy. The stuffed animals ran from $1 to no more than $29.
The children’s pizza place, Chuck E. Cheese's, is offering parents a similar deal, pay the equivalent to your child’s age for 30 minutes of unlimited play. The deal is for today, Friday, July 13, only. The maximum anyone will pay for the 30 minutes will be $9.
The Play Pass was launched last month for $9 of 30 minutes of unlimited play, WTSP reported.
Related:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}