  • Church to give away $5K worth of ‘Gas on God'

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HARTFORD, Conn. - A church in Connecticut says the fuel’s on them, rather, it’s “Gas on God.”

    Mount Olive Church Ministries, along with its supporters, are giving away $5,000 worth of free gas today at two different stations in Hartford, WVIT reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    This is the third year that the church has extended its ministry to the pump.

    Hartford police will be on hand to help control traffic during the event since it is first-come, first-served, WVIT reported.

    Gas is averaging $3.15 a gallon in Connecticut, according to AAA, so they hope to fill the tanks of about 250 people with the fuel funds. The national average is $2.96 a gallon, AAA has found.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Church to give away $5K worth of ‘Gas on God'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kindergarten class starts each day with handshake

  • Headline Goes Here

    Robert Kennedy assassination: Who is Sirhan Sirhan, the man who killed RFK?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lowe's pulls paint strippers with deadly ingredients

  • Headline Goes Here

    Twins born Memorial Day weekend celebrate 'cookout style' in adorable costumes