0 City council to vote whether to remove Trump's star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGLES - The West Hollywood City Council will vote on whether to permanently remove Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, policies and actions by President Trump and his administration are among the reasons for the removal.

Unveiled in 2007, the marker has been vandalized many times and completely destroyed twice -- once with a pickax in July.

“The City Council will consider adopting a resolution urging the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald J. Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country," the agenda item for the Monday meeting read, according to THR.

Those values, in addition to Trump’s treatment of women, the report said, include:

“The separation of children from their parents at the United States border; denial of findings from the United States intelligence community regarding Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, and the continued refusal to hold Russia accountable for its crimes; Denial of the impacts of climate change on the world, and the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement; his treatment of transgender individuals, including his reversal of an Obama administration era policy to allow transgender individuals to serve in the military; plans to divert funding from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program to cover the cost of child detainment tied to its ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy.”

In 2015, when activists called for the removal of Bill Cosby’s star amid sexual assault allegations against the actor, The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO at the time, Leron Gubler, said it did not remove stars over backlash.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark,” Gubler said. “Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

The council votes Monday night on the matter.

