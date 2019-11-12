Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford was choked, smothered, warrants say

Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford was strangled to death and her remains were placed in a plastic bin and dumped in a park, according to Fulton County Superior Court documents released Tuesday.
Within hours of a late night run for alcohol, Crawford and her roommate, Jordyn Jones, got into a physical fight inside their off-campus apartment, court documents state. Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley, got involved in the fight, documents say.
“As a result of the physical altercation, Barron Brantley choked the victim until she was deceased,” an Atlanta Police Department report says. “Afterwards Jones and Brantley placed Alexis Crawford in a plastic bin and transported her body to Exchange Park in Decatur, GA, where they placed her body in the woods.”
The following day, Crawford’s family reported her missing to Atlanta police, who began the second investigation involving the college senior in less than a week. On Oct. 27, Crawford had reported to police that Brantley had sexually assaulted her in the apartment, according to an incident report.
After Crawford was reported missing, Jones told police she didn’t know her roommate’s whereabouts. But on Friday, following a weeklong search for Crawford, Brantley admitted to investigators he had choked and killed her, according to court documents. Crawford’s body was found Friday, Atlanta police said.
Brantley, 21, was arrested late Friday and charged with felony murder. Jones, also 21, was arrested Saturday morning and also charged with felony murder. Both were being held without bond Tuesday morning at the Fulton jail.
Crawford’s death shocked the Clark Atlanta community, which hosted a candlelight vigil in her honor Sunday night. A Saturday funeral is planned in her Athens hometown, according to the Rev. Markel Hutchins, who has served as a family spokesman.
