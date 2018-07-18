Clown car: Driver uses clown masks to try to get into HOV lane

You may have names for the commuters who share the road during rush-hour traffic. Clown may be the safest one to go with.
But one driver in New York may live up to that moniker.
A driver in the high occupancy lane on FDR Drive in New York City tried to beat the law by adding clowns, to his convertible to qualify for the HOV lane, WNBC reported.
Masks were added to some of headrests in the car, but sitting in the passenger seat was a person-like shape wearing a mask, with an arm and hand draped casually out of the window.
The unidentified driver was sporting sunglasses, a red clown nose and a cigarette.
Red-nosed, cigarette smoking man cruises down FDR Drive in convertible full of clowns. https://t.co/UfI01Dwy71— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) July 18, 2018
By law, drivers with passengers in the car can use the HOV lanes, usually with a minimum of two or three people in the car, WNBC reported.
If a police officer sees some alone in a vehicle using HOV lanes, or using a fake passenger to get around the rules, the officer can issue a summons. Drivers face two points on their license for breaking the law, WNBC reported.
