Colin Kaepernick spends 32nd birthday feeding, helping the homeless, reports say

Activist and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly kicked off his 32nd birthday by giving back to those in need.
According to KPIX-TV and the East Bay Times, the ex-NFL star and his nonprofit foundation, Know Your Rights Camp, partnered with the San Francisco-based Al Pastor Papi food truck Sunday to provide free meals to the homeless in Oakland.
"What an amazing way to give back and spend our Sunday morning," the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post Sunday afternoon.
Kaepernick and other volunteers also gave out backpacks containing food, air masks, socks and hygiene items, the outlets reported.
All @kaepernick7 wanted to do for his birthday was give back. So that’s what we did! Colin got backpacks filled w/hygiene packs/socks/snacks/masks to pass out in West Oakland in Tent City with @yourrightscamp pic.twitter.com/tpDvCt9ozU— Mariela Regalado🇩🇴🤩 (@marielaregal) November 4, 2019
In 2016, Kaepernick protested racial inequality by "taking a knee" before games as the national anthem played. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers the following year.
