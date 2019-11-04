  • Colin Kaepernick spends 32nd birthday feeding, helping the homeless, reports say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    OAKLAND, Calif. -

    Activist and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly kicked off his 32nd birthday by giving back to those in need.

    >> Read more trending news

    According to KPIX-TV and the East Bay Times, the ex-NFL star and his nonprofit foundation, Know Your Rights Camp, partnered with the San Francisco-based Al Pastor Papi food truck Sunday to provide free meals to the homeless in Oakland.

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

    "What an amazing way to give back and spend our Sunday morning," the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post Sunday afternoon.

     

    Kaepernick and other volunteers also gave out backpacks containing food, air masks, socks and hygiene items, the outlets reported.

     

    In 2016, Kaepernick protested racial inequality by "taking a knee" before games as the national anthem played. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers the following year.

    Read more here or here.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories