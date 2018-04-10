  • College student poses with handgun for senior portrait

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A college student in Tennessee is taking a stand for gun rights in her senior photos.

    Brenna Spencer, 22, sported a “Women for Trump” T-shirt and stood for her photograph, with her handgun tucked in her waistband.

    “I know the Tennessee state gun codes ... I carry everywhere that I’m allowed to carry,” Spencer told ABC News.

    That does not include the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, her college campus. Spencer is a communications major with a minor in political science, ABC News reported.

    She said she has had a surprising “amount of hate” on social media because of her choice to highlight that she is a gun owner, but she told Fox News that she has no regrets over that decision.

    She has even been reported to police since the location where Spencer posed for her photo apparently has a no weapons policy. 

    Fox News reported that the photo was taken outside of the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga. The museum bans guns from inside of the building. Spencer told ABC News she did not enter the building and did not go through security.

    Spencer has also gained supporters for knowing her rights.

    Spencer said she owns several guns. She currently works for conservative nonprofit Turning Point, multiple media outlets reported.

