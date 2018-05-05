0 College student slid into Michael B. Jordan's DMs to meet up and it worked

ATLANTA - Have you ever attempted to catch your favorite celebrity’s attention on social media to no avail? Don’t give up hope just yet, because it recently worked for one fan.

>> Read more trending news

Sylvia Wilson, a junior at Temple University in Philadelphia, caught word that Michael B. Jordan would be filming a few movie scenes on her campus. While she initially just joked about sending the star a direct message on Instagram, she later built up enough courage to actually do it.

Pretty soon, she was reading a response from the “Black Panther” actor, and she admits she “almost passed out,” she told The Huffington Post.

After a brief exchange, Jordan invited her to his set to snag a picture and told her she didn’t even have to bring the smoothie.

Once the two set up a time and after she struggled with security a bit, Wilson was snapping it up with the “Creed” actor.

The Atlanta native called him “amazing” and said he was more than happy to take photos with her and her friends.

so I slid in his DM’s, and then this happened ✨ pic.twitter.com/Jfm0Tj4dms — sylvia (@SylaRenee) May 1, 2018

Since tweeting her images earlier this week, her post has received nearly 40,000 likes and more than 188,000 retweets.

Thanks to Wilson, many people have said they’ve been inspired to fearlessly click “send” on the direct messages they’ve been drafting. In fact, several have paid homage to her by saying they would “pull a Sylvia.”

Getting a pic with a fave is now known as pulling a sylvia! I DONT MAKE THE RULES I ENDORSE THEM — nj || 5.25/6. (@cutekuwonu) May 1, 2018

Please tell me exactly what you said to him imma try it on my crush pic.twitter.com/7xkDPbtdjO — dionysus 🍷🍇🦁 (@overrullled) May 1, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.