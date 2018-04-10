Contestant loses $7,100 in embarrassing 'Wheel of Fortune' gaffe

You’ve got to pronounce it properly to win.
A “Wheel of Fortune” contestant named Jonny lost a shot at $7,100 and a trip to Spain because he mispronounced a word, WGN reported.
Jonny correctly guessed the final letters in a puzzle that read “Flamenco Dance Lessons.” All he had to do was say the phrase that pays.
But Jonny said, “Flamingo Dance Lessons,” which meant that host Pat Sajak had to hit the buzzer and tell the disbelieving man that his answer was incorrect, WGN reported.
SAY WHAT??? #flamingo #flameco @WheelofFortune #opps pic.twitter.com/TMT3umywKB— Sean Hennessey (@seanmahiX2) April 9, 2018
Sajak then handed the question off to another contestant, Ashley, who read the phrase correctly and won the prize, WGN reported.
Jonny was just having a bad day.
Earlier in the game, he landed on the $2,500 space and was two letters from solving the puzzle: “Dog and Pony Show Me the Money.” The only letters missing were “g” and “p.”
Jonny guessed “c.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}