Cop in viral photo has new, additional career: romance novel cover model

A photo he was in went viral during Hurricane Irma in which he and two other police officers were photographed before heading out to help the area recover from the storm.
Now Daniel Rengering has a new, additional career ahead of him, and it has helped steal the hearts of his fans.
The police officer is posing for romance novel covers and will be making appearances at a handful of conventions across the country to help bank on his fame.
He may also be making the jump to television. TMZ recently reported that that the hot cop may be appearing on the next season of “Survivor,” which is going to be set in Fiji.
Rengering’s good looks also helped raise money via calendar sales for the Basketball Cop Foundation, Insider reported.
The selfie that started it all had more than 276,000 shares and 517,000 likes on Facebook, the Daily Mail reported. The photo was removed after another of the officers pictured in it made anti-Semitic comments on his private social media page.
Don’t think that Rengering is leaving his day job, despite his fame. He is still an active member of the Gainesville Police Department as a SWAT officer, his management agency has said.
