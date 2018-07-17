Costco removes Polish hot dogs from its food court menu, Sam's Club resurrects the fan favorite

If Costco won’t serve the Polish hot dog at its food court, then Sam’s Club will.
Costco announced last week that it was pulling the Polish hot dog, or kielbasa, along with other food court favorites from its menu, giving the space to healthier food like acai bowls, The Washington Post reported. Hot dog fans were up in arms over it, even starting a Change.org petition to bring it back.
But there is hope for hot dog-loving shoppers: Sam’s Club.
The Costco competitor has listened to the pleas and are offering its quarter pound Polish hot dogs for 99 cents starting July 23, the “Today” show reported.
And you don’t have to have a membership to the club to partake, Us Weekly reported.
"Let them eat Polish dogs" - Marie Samstoinette, probably. Polish dogs will be available at all Sam’s Club cafes starting July 23 for only $0.99! 🌭🌭🌭 pic.twitter.com/gyX9QtW0eH— Sam's Club (@SamsClub) July 12, 2018
A Sam’s Club spokesperson told “Today” that the company added to the menu in response to Costco dropping theirs.
