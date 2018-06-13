0 Could California split into three states? First step clears hurdle

The United States could gain two new states if a measure that recently conquered a first step gets the approval of first voters, then eventually Congress.

A Silicon Valley venture capital investor sponsored the ballot question to divide California into three distinct states, The Mercury News reported.

It isn’t the first time the move has been proposed, but it is the most recent, the last being before the Civil War.

Tim Draper, according to Fox News, is the latest to put forth the ballot question that would divide California into:

California, consisting of six counties including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Northern California, consisting of 40 counties from Santa Cruz north to the Oregon. The area would include San Francisco and Sacramento.

Southern California, consisting of 12 counties and include Fresno, Kern, Orange and San Diego Counties.

Draper and the other supporters of the plan submitted more than 600,000 signatures to get the question on November’s ballot, The Mercury News reported.

But while they did get the number of signatures required, the plan doesn’t necessarily have enough support statewide to make it a reality and send it to Washington, D.C.

In a survey conducted by media companies across the state, only 17 percent of those polled voted to break the state into three areas, while an overwhelming 72 percent wanted to leave the state as is.

Even if voter support would end up approving the plan, the proposal still has to clear additional steps before we even consider adding extra stars to the flag. After the vote, the California legislature would have to then approve it to send it up the chain. It would then likely face court challenges and congressional approval before it could become reality, The Hill reported.

Back in 1859, voters did approve breaking California into two, but Congress didn’t vote on the measure, The Hill reported.

