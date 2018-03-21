Could KB Toys fill void Toys R Us leaves behind?

Toys R Us will soon be no more, but an iconic toy store may be back to fill the void.
The company that owns the KB Toys name is looking to bring back the brand and fill storefronts Toys R Us closings leave behind.
CNN Money spoke with Strategic Marks president about the plan.
“My assumption is that there’s about half a billion dollars worth of toys that have been produced for Toys R Us with no place to go. That’s a big, big void that we’re hoping to fill up,” Ellia Kassoff told CNN Money.
Strategic Marks told CNN Money that to get back into the market, it is working with companies that do pop-up holiday stores like Spencer Spirit Holdings.
After the holidays, it is planning to re-evaluate the stores and ones that perform well will be tapped to become permanent.
Related video:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}