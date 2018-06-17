  • Country singer Scotty McCreery marries longtime girlfriend

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Country music star Scotty McGreery married his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal, in the North Carolina mountains on Saturday, People reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    McCreery, who was the 2011 winner of “American Idol,” wed near Grandfather Mountain, WRAL reported.

    Dugal is a graduate of the University of North Carolina and works as a pediatric nurse at Duke University Hospital, WRAL reported.

    “We’ve been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives,” McCreery told People. “That kind of story doesn’t happen too often nowadays.

    “I support her dreams and she supports mine.”

    The couple met as kindergarten students in Garner, North Carolina, WRAL reported.

    The couple, both 24, made Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” their first dance, People reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Country singer Scotty McCreery marries longtime girlfriend

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Jersey arts festival shooting: Suspect dead, 22 hurt, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flash flooding washes out roads, opens 60 sinkholes in upper Michigan

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is the Art All Night festival in Trenton?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Celebrate Father's Day with these 10 so-bad-they're-good dad jokes