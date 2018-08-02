Country singer-songwriter Bobbie Gentry box set coming in September

Country singer-songwriter Bobbie Gentry’s music will soon be available in a complete box set.
Rolling Stone reported that the singer’s seven studio albums will be remastered and included on an eight-disc set called “The Girl from Chickasaw County.”
The massive collection will include more than 75 previously unreleased songs, outtakes and demos, plus a lost jazz album.
Gentry is widely regarded as one of the first women to write, sing, produce and publish her own music. She gained attention in 1967 with the title track of her debut studio album, “Ode to Billie Joe,” for its controversial lyrical content. It was No. 3 on Billboard that same year.
In 1969, she wrote and performed “Fancy,” which later became popular when covered and released as a single by Reba McEntire in 1991.
Gentry has remained out of the public eye since the early 1980s, but according to a 2016 report from The Washington Post, she lives two hours outside of Memphis, Tennessee.
“The Girl from Chickasaw County” box set will be out Sept. 21. More information on the album, including track listing, can be found at PRNewswire.com.
