Couple finally engaged after airline lost luggage containing ring

A Texas couple is formally engaged after the bride-to-be’s engagement ring was lost in a luggage snafu for nearly three weeks, WFAA reported.
Ben Adams and his girlfriend Elizabeth Kahle landed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport two-and-a-half weeks ago after a trip to Europe.
Adams hoped to propose to Kahle at her family’s home in Frisco, Texas. But the engagement ring was in one of his suitcases, and during a layover in Iceland all of their luggage was misplaced, WFAA reported.
The luggage was on Iceland-based WOW Airlines. When their flight to Dallas was canceled, Adams and Kahle were rerouted to New York and then Atlanta before finally reaching their destination.
Adams had to confess to Kahle that the engagement ring was in his luggage, WFAA reported.
“The stakes just went from here to here!” Kahle told the television station.
Adams eventually discovered that their luggage was sent to Boston. The bags were shipped home, and Adams made his formal marriage proposal Wednesday night, WFAA reported.
Kahle said yes.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
