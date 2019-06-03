Couple found dead in hotel room at Dominican Republic resort

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic - An engaged couple from Maryland went to the Dominican Republic for a vacation and never made it back home, according to news reports.
Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Day, 49, from Prince George’s County missed their scheduled check-out Thursday at the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana on the country’s southeast coast, according to news reports. When hotel staff went to check, they found the couple dead in their room, according to WJZ-TV.
An autopsy revealed both died from respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.
Police found medication for high blood pressure in the room, but found no signs of violence, the news station reported.
“We are deeply saddened by the incident at one of our hotels in La Romana, Dominican Republic, and want to express our deepest condolences to their family and friends," Bahia Principe Hotels said in a statement, according to CNN.
Holmes had shared photos last week on social media of the couple on a boat ride and having a good time.
The incident follows another disturbing event in the Dominican Republic in January. A Delaware woman went public last week with a description of how she was beaten and left for dead at a resort in the country while on vacation with her husband and another couple. She was seriously injured in the attack and said she almost didn’t survive.
