0 Couple grab children and run after killing Georgia grandfather in wreck, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A husband and wife are facing charges after police say they left the scene of a deadly wreck that killed an 80-year-old Georgia grandfather.

>> Watch the news report here

>> On WSBTV.com: Remains found behind home identified as that of prominent Atlanta attorney

Police in Gwinnett County told WSB-TV’s Matt Johnson that the couple ran off while holding their children.

Mark Hodges told Johnson that it hasn't been easy since the death of his father, Will Hodges.

“I would say he's my best friend,” Hodges said.

Couple grab child and run after killing Gwinnett grandfather in wreck, police say: https://t.co/B32NVJx6bO pic.twitter.com/B84EHNf30r — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 28, 2018

He said police told him that while his father was leaving his wife's chemotherapy appointment, a hit-and-run driver crashed into his dad.

“It's hard to deal with it. You just talked to him just 30-40 minutes ago and everything was perfect,” Hodges said.

>> Read more trending news

Will Hodges and his son worked side by side at Will's Auto Machine Shop in Chamblee.

The 80-year-old had just left the family business Sunday around 11:40 a.m. when police say another driver T-boned his truck.

>> On WSBTV.com: Rep. John Lewis hospitalized after falling ill on plane

Maurilio Montoya Pena, 44, is accused of running the red light at South Peachtree Street and Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.

Witnesses told police that Montoya Pena grabbed his wife and three small children from their SUV then ran away.

“If just an accident happened, it'd be one thing. I could get over that. But leaving him there to die, that's when I get angry,” Hodges told Johnson.

His father died later that day.

Norcross police say Montoya Pena was driving without a valid driver's license.

The driver turned himself in Thursday and police are expecting his wife to turn herself in, too. She faces criminal charges for leaving the scene.

This accused hit & run driver was driving without a license when police say he killed an 80 year old grandfather. Witnesses say this driver & his wife didn't stay to help, they ran away while holding their children. Live report @ 5. pic.twitter.com/v3Wb3xefAY — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) July 27, 2018

The Hodges family said it will take more than arrests to repair the void in their hearts.

“I did have a little relief come off my chest, but it still hurts,” Hodges said.

Police say Montoya Pena’s wife also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime for her role in the wreck.

Montoya Pena has been charged with vehicular homicide, among other charges, and remains in the Gwinnett County Jail with an immigration hold on him.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.