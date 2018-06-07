0 Couple who asked sister with Down syndrome to be groom's best friend forever has more big news

The couple who included the bride’s sister as part of their proposal and wedding now has more big news.

Will and Ashley Seaton’s story was first told last year when Will asked Ashley to marry him, and asked Hannah, Ashley’s sister, to be his “best friend forever.”

When Will and Ashley were dating, Hannah, who has Down syndrome and diabetes, was always there, ABC News reported.

Before he popped the question to Ashley, Will asked Hannah to be “best friends forever,” presenting her with her grandmother’s ring, ABC News reported.

Ashley and Will tied the knot in October. Hannah was there, wearing a white dress of her own, and exchanged “best friend vows” with Will at the wedding, WXIN reported.

Hannah has a new role: Not only is she best friends with the couple, she’ll soon be an aunt too.

The moment was captured, frozen in time, as Hannah found out the news, WFIE reported.

Ashley and Will told her Sunday that Hannah will have a new best friend around New Year’s Eve, WFIE reported.

Hannah is already proving she loves the new bundle of joy as Ashley told WFIE that Hannah is telling her baby bump, “I love you, baby.”

