Cracked windshield forces American Airlines plane to land in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Stormy weather caused an American Airlines flight from San Antonio to Phoenix to be diverted to El Paso, Texas, due to a cracked windshield, KENS reported.
A spokesman for the airline said Flight 1897 was diverted to El Paso “due to damage sustained by weather in flight.”
The aircraft, an Airbus A319, had 130 passengers and a crew of five, the spokesman said.
Jesus Esparza, a passenger on the flight, told KENS he could hear hail striking the aircraft.
There were no reports of injuries, KENS reported.
Heres some more pics from inside American Airlines flight 1897 from SA to PHX but had to make an emergency landing in EP. AA confirms damage caused by weather. 130 passengers, 5 crew members. Landed safely pic.twitter.com/uAnTkuAxKk— Phil Anaya (@phil_anaya) June 4, 2018
