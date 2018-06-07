  • Crayola launches cosmetics makeup line with ASOS

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Crayola has launched a cosmetics line for everyone who remembers using the big colorful crayons to draw makeup on with.

    Some products include big, colorful crayons in colors like periwinkle, dandelion and mermaid used for pigmentation and blending. 

    The line also features face palettes and mascara, sold in bright Crayola pencil tubes.

    Crayola’s makeup is sold exclusively through ASOS, and prices range from $10 to $50.

