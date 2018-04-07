Crowe selling jockstrap, boxers, film memorabilia at divorce auction

SYDNEY, Australia - Only a beautiful mind could come up with a divorce-themed auction.
That’s what actor Russell Crowe is doing Saturday in Sydney, on a day that also happens to be his birthday and wedding anniversary, the BBC reported.
Crowe, 54, will be selling his leather jockstrap and midnight blue satin boxers, CNN reported. The auction, conducted by Sotheby’s Australia, also will include movie souvenirs, diamonds, art and a Mercedes-Benz.
The auction is called “The Art of Divorce,” and a poster shows Crowe, dressed in a tuxedo, raising a glass in a toast.
Crowe has been separated from his wife, Danielle Spencer, since 2012, CNN reported.
"Apart from watching as an online bidder, you can just tune in as an observer as it will be live-stream on Facebook," Crowe tweeted.
Movie memorabilia includes a replica of a Roman chariot from “Gladiator,” and leather sketchbook used by Crowe in “3:10 to Yuma.” Crowe wore the jockstrap and boxers in his 2005 film, "Cinderella Man."
The calm before the storm .— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 7, 2018
I’ll post a Facebook link here around 6pm Sydney time pic.twitter.com/sYdXLglWa6
