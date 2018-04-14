"Cuckoo's Nest,' 'Amadeus' director Milos Forman dead at 86

Director Milos Forman, who won Academy Awards for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Amadeus,” died Friday in the United States after a short illness, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 86.
Forman, a native of Czechoslovakia, won an Oscar for “Cuckoo’s Nest,” the 1975 film that was adapted from the 1962 novel by Ken Kesey and starred Jack Nicholson. The film won five Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor, best actress, director and adapted screenplay.
Very sad to hear that the great director Miloš Forman has passed away. He had a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit. I have seen 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' enough times to be able to silently mouth along with the movie. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4QwOHL7tS4— edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 14, 2018
RIP one of my favorite filmmakers Milos Forman. My passion for film was ignited with the sublime humanity of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoos nest'. Truly one of the greats. pic.twitter.com/9myFKKBaOR— Elric (@Elrickane) April 14, 2018
Forman picked up another Oscar for the 1984 film “Amadeus,” which won eight awards, including best picture and director.
Forman earned his final Oscar nomination for the 1996 film, “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” a drama about Hustler magazine founder Larry Flynt. In 1999, he directed “Man on the Moon,” a film about comedian Andy Kaufman.
>> PHOTOS: Notable deaths, 2018
He was born Jan Tomas Forman on Feb. 18, 1932, in Caslav, a town outside of Prague, Czechoslovakia, according to the Hollywood Reporter. His parents were killed in the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz, and he spent much of his youth in a boarding school for war orphans.
Forman became an American citizen in 1975, continued his success in 1979 with “Hair” and in 1981 with “Ragtime,” which was nominated for eight Oscars.
He married Martina Zborilova, his third wife, in 1999.
F. Murray Abraham as Antonio Salieri_: "This was a music I’d never heard. Filled with such longing, such unfulfillable longing, it had me trembling. It seemed to me that I was hearing the voice of God."— Cine Arte - Sitio de Interés Cultural 2017 (@CineArte_BsAs) April 8, 2018
Amadeus (1984)
Miloš Forman#Mozart
via @TATJANASLpic.twitter.com/kDTXDVqcpe
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}