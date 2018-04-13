0 Customer shot over beef about a Slim Jim, police say

HOUSTON - A beef over a Slim Jim led a Texas gas store owner to shoot a customer in the leg, KTRK reported.

Mohammed Kahloon accused Cameron Carson, 25, of stealing the $1.99 beef stick at the north Houston gas station, police said. According to reports, salesmen Kenny Allen, Kenny White and Travis Johnson said they were traveling to their next job, KPRC reported.

While Allen pumped gas, he said Carson went inside the store and returned with a Slim Jim. That’s when Kahloon followed Carson and accused him of theft.

Allen said Carson had paid about $1 for the snack, KPRC reported. Allen said Kahloon came out and said the Slim Jim cost $2.15, including tax. Allen said there was an argument, Carson pushed the store owner and then was shot in leg.

“This guy came running out of the store while I'm pumping gas yelling, 'You didn't pay for that Slim Jim,’” Allen told KTRK. “He said, ‘I did pay for the Slim Jim.’ The next thing you know, this guy reaches in his back, pulls out his gun and shoots him.”

Carson was taken to a hospital, where he had surgery, KTRK reported. He is expected to survive, police said.

Kahloon was questioned at police headquarters. No arrests have been made, police said.

Police said that in November, police said three suspects tried to rob Kahloon's store and injured him. Kahloon was still able to fire his gun several times inside and outside the store. One suspect died, crashing his car after he was shot, KCRA reported.

Store employees said Kahloon has been jittery since that incident.

“I think if I shot you right now, it wouldn't matter what it was about, I would be in handcuffs,” Allen said. “It's amazing, over a Slim Jim. A $1.99 Slim Jim.”

