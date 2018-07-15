Dad accused of smothering baby, trying to revive her with shock from extension cord

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. - An Arkansas dad has been charged with capital murder after police say he smothered his baby girl, then attempted to revive the 2-month-old with an electric shock.
According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Tyler Buchanan, 19, of Van Buren, first told police that the baby wasn't breathing when he woke up June 12, so he used a severed extension cord to try to resuscitate her. But Buchanan eventually revealed that he had smothered the baby earlier that morning because she wouldn't stop screaming, police said.
Authorities added that Buchanan never called 911. Police said the girl's mother woke up hours later and called for help after Buchanan told her the child had stopped breathing, the Democrat-Gazette reported.
Buchanan is being held at the Crawford County jail "in lieu of $1 million bond," the newspaper reported.
