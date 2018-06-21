0 Dad saves son from burning race car

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - Father’s Day may have a new meaning for a stockcar driver and his father.

Car No. 39, driven by Mike Jones, was hit by a competitor, spinning him into a racetrack wall at South Boston Speedway in Virginia. The car caught fire after the crash, but the flames didn’t stop Jones’ father from trying to rescue his son from the burning car.

The younger Jones told WDBJ that he could barely see, let alone breathe.

The elder Jones, who had been watching from the pit, rushed to his son’s car and pulled him out.

He told “NBC Nightly News” that the only thing he was thinking of was getting his son out of the car.

But this isn’t the first time Dean Jones has come to his son’s rescue. When he was 10 or 12, Mike Jones was knocked out playing baseball. The first person he saw when he came to was his dad standing over him at home plate, WDBJ reported.

Dean Jones is on probation because he technically broke racing rules, and can’t break any of the laws of the race again. Mike Jones said the car was totaled but he’ll be back on the race circuit as soon as he rebuilds, WDBJ reported.

Father pulls son from burning car after dramatic racetrack crash.@Miguelnbc has more. pic.twitter.com/NL27fqwazU — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) June 21, 2018

