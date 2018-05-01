  • Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife announces birth of baby girl

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    There’s a new Earnhardt on the racing scene.

    Amy Earnhardt announced the birth of Isla Rose Earnhardt on Twitter Tuesday morning.

    “She’s finally here!” the wife of former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted. “It feels like a dream. The best dream ever.”

    It is the first child for the couple.

    Dale Jr. has been busy since retiring from active racing, working as an analyst for NBC Sports Network’s “NASCAR America.” Before that, he covered the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics for NBC.

    The baby was due May 2, but arrived a day early. Had she been born on April 29, she would have shared a birthday with her grandfather, the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.

    Dale Earnhardt Jr., 43, and the former Amy Riemann, 36, were married on Dec. 31, 2016.

