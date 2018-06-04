  • Dallas woman killed husband as he beat their cat, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    DALLAS - A Texas woman is accused of killing her husband Saturday as he was beating the family cat at their home, WFAA reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Mary Harrison, 47, of Dallas, was arrested on a murder charge after admitting to detectives that she shot Dexter Harrison, according to a police news release.

    Mary Harrison told detectives that she and her husband were arguing, and that her husband was beating the cat at the same time, WFAA reported. 

    Dexter Harrison was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

    Mary Harrison was in custody at the Dallas County Jail on Sunday; bail was set at $100,000.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dallas woman killed husband as he beat their cat, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cracked windshield forces American Airlines plane to land in El Paso

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former 'Soap' star Robert Mandan dead at 86

  • Headline Goes Here

    25 dead after Fuego volcano erupts in Guatemala

  • Headline Goes Here

    Indiana police gather to support daughter of fallen officer at graduation