Damian Lillard skips NBA Awards show, hands out free shoes to fans

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PORTLAND, Ore. - Damian Lillard missed the NBA Awards show in Los Angeles Monday night, but the Portland Trail Blazer did something much more important.

    The NBA star, during the show’s broadcast, announced via Twitter for “All kids in Portland” to go to the city’s Irving Park for a free shoe giveaway, USAToday reported.

    He showed up driving a U-Haul truck filled with shoes to give to the crowd.

    When he ran out of footwear, he gave fans autographs, USAToday reported.

     

    Lillard has been with the Trail Blazers for his entire NBA career, and averaged 26.9 points with 6.6 assists a game, according to Bleacher Report.

