0 Dangerous ibuprofen-like pills linked to 4 overdoses, authorities warn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Coweta County, Georgia, are warning the public about dangerous pills that have been linked to four overdoses, one of which resulted in death.

The pills, that are unmarked and a pinkish brown, resemble ibuprofen. Authorities say it's a powerful underground version of benzodiazepine, commonly known as benzos.

Jacob Baswell, 17, is in jail on six charges of narcotics possession with intent to distribute. He's being held on a $20,000 bond.

Police told WSB-TV's Tom Regan they believe his father overdosed and later died after taking some of these pills.

Coweta County fire rescue rushed to three overdoses within hours of each other just this past Sunday. The victims were teens ages 16 to 21.

Paramedics scrambled to help the young men who overdosed on Sunday.

"When we found these subjects, they had depressed respiratory and cardiac," said Robby Flanagan, division chief.

When first responders tried to revive the young men with Narcan, there was little response.

Authorities say they are concerned there could be more victims.

"We worry there may be more out there. We know he ordered 50, and we can't account for them all this time," said Col. James Yarbrough with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Baswell told investigators he bought the pills online.

