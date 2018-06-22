Dashboard cookie competition heats up in Arizona

LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. - Bikers will become bakers Friday in one of the hottest cities in America, The Arizona Republic reported.
Competitors will meet in Lake Havasu City for the Almost 9th Annual Dashboard Cookie Competition. The baking contest, in which competitors roll the dough, place it on cookie sheets and set it on dashboards, is called “Almost 9th” because the cookies were eaten before they could be judged during the inaugural event in 2009, according to the contest’s website.
The event coincides with the arrival of cyclists raising money for the Journey of Hope, an annual cross-country bicycle-trek fundraiser for people with disabilities, the Republic reported.
Officials give competitors tubes of chocolate chip cookie dough at 7:15 a.m. and reveal a secret theme, the Republic reported. Last year’s theme was national monuments; the five teams of cyclists have 15 minutes to create cookies that match the theme, the newspaper reported.
The baking sheets must be on the dashboards of cars that are parked on a shade-free road near the London Bridge.
Judging takes place at 11:30 a.m. Friday’s forecast calls for temperatures as high as 113 degrees, the Republic reported.
