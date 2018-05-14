  • Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart announce joint comedy tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are going on a quick stand-up comedy tour this June.

    Rolling Stone reported that the comedians are doing seven dates in three cities: Boston, Houston and El Paso, Texas.

    >> Read more trending news  

    This is the second time the two will be together on stage for a stand-up gig. In August 2017, Stewart made a surprise appearance at Chappelle’s New York show at Radio City Music Hall.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement follows Stewart’s HBO deal from last year, in which he will produce his own stand-up specials. Chappelle has a deal with Netflix for his stand-up specials.

    Fans can register to get tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform until May 16 at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

    Tickets go on sale May 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

    June 11: Boston at Wang Theatre
    June 12: Boston at Wang Theatre
    June 13: Boston at Wang Theatre
    June 21: Houston at  Smart Financial Centre
    June 22: Houston at Smart Financial Centre
    June 23: El Paso, Texas, at Chavez Theatre
    June 24: El Paso, Texas, at Chavez Theatre

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart announce joint comedy tour

  • Headline Goes Here

    First lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney procedure

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman fatally stabs roommate who won't stop talking over TV show

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two dead after man tries to save drowning woman, toddler off Georgia beach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hawaii volcano eruptions: Kilauea spawns 18th fissure