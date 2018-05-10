  • Dead rats fall on great-grandmother showering in Bronx apartment

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - An 83-year-old great-grandmother said two dead rats fell on her while she showered in her Bronx apartment Tuesday.

    Argatha Jackson told WPIX that the rats fell out of a hole in the bathroom ceiling of her Castle Hill apartment.

    Her grandson took pictures of the rats, which landed next to the shampoo in her shower caddie.

    Jackson said she often bathes her great-grandchildren in the tub and had asked the New York Housing Authority to fix the hole in her bathroom ceiling several times, citing health concerns. 

    In a statement to WPIX, NYHA officials said they would schedule the repair work as soon as possible. 

