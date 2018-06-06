  • Delaware Burger King temporarily closed after video shows rodents in bag of buns

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WILMINGTON, Del. - A Delaware Burger King is facing a whopper of a problem after a now-viral video captured unwelcome four-legged guests frolicking in a bag of buns.

    According to KYW-TV, state health officials have temporarily closed a Wilmington location of the popular fast food chain after a video of rodents scurrying across the rolls circulated on Facebook last week.

    "Don't go to Burger King on 202," Shantel Johnson captioned the video, which has been viewed more than 740,000 times since it was posted Thursday.


    Officials began investigating the restaurant at 2802 Concord Pike on Friday and found mouse droppings on food and near equipment, KYW reported. The location will be closed until it meets health inspection requirements.

    Burger King told KYW that it is taking the "isolated incident" seriously. 

    "Food safety and hygiene is always a top priority for us," the chain said in a statement. "We have already contacted the Franchisee, who independently owns and operates the location, to investigate this matter and ensure they take the appropriate measures. We can confirm that the Restaurant is temporarily closed and will reopen once this issue is addressed."

