0 Delta warns of flight cancellations due to subtropical storm Alberto

Delta Air Lines is warning that it expects it will have to cancel flights due to subtropical storm Alberto.

The storm is expected to make landfall just west of Panama City on Monday afternoon with heavy rain and strong wind affecting areas in Alberto’s path, according to Delta.

Atlanta-based Delta said it expects delays and cancellations as the storm moves through the Gulf Coast this week.

Travelers should check their flight status.

Sunday, Delta said it had canceled six flights due to the storm, all of them flights between Atlanta and Key West.

Delta is also waiving certain change fees for any of its customers with flights booked to, from or through Destin, Panama City, Mobile, Key West, Pensacola or Tallahassee on Sunday or Monday who want to change their flight schedules.

Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier in Atlanta, is also allowing passengers with flights booked through certain cities to re-book without paying an additional charge.

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday, May 26, 2018, at 21:30 UTC, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Subtropical Storm Alberto in the the Gulf of Mexico. The slow-moving system is expected to cause wet misery across the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend. (NOAA via AP) AP

Southwest’s waiver applies to passengers with flights booked to, from or through Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Panama City or Pensacola.

