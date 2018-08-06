0 Demi Lovato speaks out after suspected drug overdose, vows to 'keep fighting'

LOS ANGELES - Singer Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Sunday to release her first statement since she was hospitalized last month for a suspected drug overdose.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," wrote Lovato, who was found unresponsive at her home in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills neighborhood on July 24. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

The 25-year-old pop star continued: "I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time."

She then thanked her family, team and hospital staffers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she is being treated.

"Without them, I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you," Lovato wrote.

>> Read more trending news

She added: "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten, and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

>> Read the full statement here

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

© 2018 Cox Media Group.