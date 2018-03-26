  • Deputies warn of drive-by purse snatchings outside Florida grocery store

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  Deputies are warning residents to be on the lookout for a purse snatcher in east Orange County. 

    The crook snatches purses from women while riding in a car, deputies said.

    Investigators said the purse snatchings have happened twice in March at a Publix super market. In both incidents, deputies said the thief was hanging out of a back window of a new-model white Ford Explorer.

