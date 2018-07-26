0 Disney to remove straws at parks, other properties to help environment

Disney is taking a step it said will help the environment. The entertainment giant will phase out single-use plastic straws in its theme parks.

The company made the announcement via its official parks blog Thursday morning, saying that, “By mid-2019, The Walt Disney Company will eliminate single-use plastic straws and plastic stirrers at all owned and operated locations across the globe, amounting to the reduction of more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers annually.”

The company also said it will replace the small containers of shampoo and conditioners found in many hotel rooms with refillable in-room dispensers in all hotels and cruise ships.

By transitioning from the small, individual containers, to the dispensers, the company says that it will reduce plastics in rooms by 80 percent.

They are also cutting down on the number of plastic shopping bags at parks and ships and replacing them with reusable bags that will be able to be purchased.

The company is also phasing out polystyrene cups at all locations it operates.

The moves are being called “part of our long-term effort to reduce single-use plastics, and we will continue recycling and responsibility disposing single-use waste that cannot be eliminated.”

Disney is not the only company getting rid of single-use plastic products. Starbucks announced earlier this month it will also do away with plastic straws in the near future.

